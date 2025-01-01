DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertHistoryPoint 

HistoryPoint

Creates a checkpoint of trade history.

void  HistoryPoint(
   bool   from_check_trade=false   // flag
   )

Parameters

from_check_trade=false

[in]  Flag to avoid recursion.

Note

It saves the amount of positions, orders, deals, and historical orders.