TrailingStopShort

It modifies parameters of the opened short position.

virtual bool TrailingStopLong(

double sl,

double tp,

)

Parameters

sl

[in] Stop Loss price.

tp

[in] Take Profit price.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

The function modifies parameters of the opened short position (PositionModify(...) method of CTrade class object).

Implementation