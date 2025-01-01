DocumentationSections
OnTimerProcess

Sets the OnTimer event handling flag.

void  OnTimerProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OnTimer event handling flag.

Return Value

None.

Note

If the flag is true, the OnTimer event is handled. By default, the flag is set to false.