CloseShort

Closes the short position.

virtual bool CloseShort(

double price

)

Parameters

price

[in] Market entry price.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

In the "netting" mode, a position is closed using the CExpertTrade::Buy or CExpertTrade::Sell methods. In the "hedging" mode, the CTrade::PositionCloseByTicket method is used.

Implementation