InitPhase

Gets the current phase of the object initialization.

ENUM_INIT_PHASE InitPhase()

Return Value

Current phase of the object initialization.

Note

The object initialization consist of several phases:

1. Start initialization.

- start - after finish of the constructor

- finish - after successful completion of the Init(...) method.

- allowed - call of the Init(...) method

- not allowed - call of the ValidationSettings() method and other initialization methods

2. Parameters setting phase. In this phase you need to set all the object parameters, used for creation of indicators.

- start - after successful completion of the Init(...) method

- finish - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method

- allowed - call of Symbol(...) and Period(...) methods

- not allowed - call of the Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods

3. Checking of parameters.

- start - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method

- finish - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method

- allowed - call of the Symbol(...), Period(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods

- not allowed - call of any other initialization methods

4. Finish of initialization.

- start - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method

- not allowed - call of initialization methods