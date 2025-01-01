- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
InitPhase
Gets the current phase of the object initialization.
|
ENUM_INIT_PHASE InitPhase()
Return Value
Current phase of the object initialization.
Note
The object initialization consist of several phases:
1. Start initialization.
- start - after finish of the constructor
- finish - after successful completion of the Init(...) method.
- allowed - call of the Init(...) method
- not allowed - call of the ValidationSettings() method and other initialization methods
2. Parameters setting phase. In this phase you need to set all the object parameters, used for creation of indicators.
- start - after successful completion of the Init(...) method
- finish - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method
- allowed - call of Symbol(...) and Period(...) methods
- not allowed - call of the Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods
3. Checking of parameters.
- start - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method
- finish - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method
- allowed - call of the Symbol(...), Period(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods
- not allowed - call of any other initialization methods
4. Finish of initialization.
- start - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method
- not allowed - call of initialization methods