InitPhase

Gets the current phase of the object initialization.

ENUM_INIT_PHASE  InitPhase()

Return Value

Current phase of the object initialization.

Note

The object initialization consist of several phases:

1. Start initialization.

  - start              - after finish of the constructor
  - finish             - after successful completion of the Init(...) method.
  - allowed          - call of the Init(...) method
  - not allowed    - call of the ValidationSettings() method and other initialization methods

2. Parameters setting phase. In this phase you need to set all the object parameters, used for creation of indicators.

  - start             - after successful completion of the Init(...) method
  - finish            - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method
  - allowed         - call of Symbol(...) and Period(...) methods
  - not allowed   - call of the Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods

3. Checking of parameters.

  - start             - after successful completion of the ValidationSettings() method
  - finish            - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method
  - allowed         - call of the Symbol(...), Period(...) and InitIndicators(...) methods
  - not allowed   - call of any other initialization methods

4. Finish of initialization.

  - start             - after successful completion of the InitIndicators(...) method
  - not allowed    - call of initialization methods