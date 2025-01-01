DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseClose 

Close

Gets the element of the Close timeseries by index.

double  Close(
   int    ind         // index
   )

Parameters

ind

[in]  Element index.

Return Value

If successful, it returns the numerical value of the Close timeseries element with specified index, otherwise it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Note

The EMPTY_VALUE is returned in two cases:

  1. Timeseries is not used (the corresponding bit is not set).
  2. Element index is out of range.
