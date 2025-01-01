- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Open
Gets the element of the Open timeseries by index.
|
double Open(
Parameters
ind
[in] Element index.
Return Value
If successful, it returns the numerical value of the Open timeseries element with specified index, otherwise it returns EMPTY_VALUE.
Note
The EMPTY_VALUE is returned in two cases:
- Timeseries is not used (the corresponding bit is not set).
- Element index is out of range.