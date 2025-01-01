DocumentationSections
Base classes for Expert Advisors

This section contains technical details of working with classes for creation and testing of trading strategies and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.

The use of these classes will save time when creating (and especially testing) trading strategies.

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of trading strategies classes) is placed in the terminal directory, in the Include\Expert folder.

Class

Description

CExpertBase

Base class for all trading strategy classes

CExpert

Base class for Expert Advisor

CExpertSignal

Base class for Trading Signal classes

CExpertTrailing

Base class for Trailing Stop classes

CExpertMoney

Base class for Money Management classes