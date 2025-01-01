MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert Advisors
Base classes for Expert Advisors
This section contains technical details of working with classes for creation and testing of trading strategies and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.
The use of these classes will save time when creating (and especially testing) trading strategies.
MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of trading strategies classes) is placed in the terminal directory, in the Include\Expert folder.
|
Class
|
Description
|
Base class for all trading strategy classes
|
Base class for Expert Advisor
|
Base class for Trading Signal classes
|
Base class for Trailing Stop classes
|
Base class for Money Management classes