DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertCloseLong 

CloseLong

Closes the long position.

virtual bool  CloseLong(
   double    price    // price
   )

Parameters

price

[in]  Market entry price.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

In the "netting" mode, a position is closed using the CExpertTrade::Buy or CExpertTrade::Sell methods. In the "hedging" mode, the CTrade::PositionCloseByTicket method is used.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Long position close                                              |
//| INPUT:  price - price for close.                                 |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CloseLong(double price)
  {
   bool result=false;
//---
   if(price==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return(false);
   if(m_margin_mode==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
      result=m_trade.PositionCloseByTicket(m_position.Identifier());
   else
      result=m_trade.Sell(m_position.Volume(),price,0,0);
//---
   return(result);
  }