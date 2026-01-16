Bonebreaker Core System – “RAPID FIRE MODE” Preset (Video + Settings)

Hi traders,

I uploaded a new video showing a high-activity preset for Bonebreaker Core System.

This preset is a style option I call “RAPID FIRE MODE”: it reduces the grid spacing and disables the rebound filter, which can lead to more frequent satellite take-profits when the market is moving within a tradable range.





What is Bonebreaker Core System?

Bonebreaker Core System is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for XAU / GOLD symbols and long-only operation.

It uses a fixed-lot Core + Satellite structure:

Core : the first base position (intended to stay during swings)

Satellites: additional fixed-lot positions with individual take-profits, aiming to realize partial gains while the core remains

This EA focuses on fixed-lot position management and individual satellite TPs. It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.

RAPID FIRE MODE – the idea

Goal: increase the “activity” of satellite take-profits by tightening the entry spacing.

Important: tighter spacing can also increase position accumulation during strong directional moves.

For that reason, this mode is usually paired with a smaller fixed lot and conservative risk management.

RAPID FIRE MODE – preset used in the video

Below is the core concept of the preset:

Entry & spacing

InitialLot: 0.01 (fixed lot)

GridStep_Dollars: 3.0 ✅ (tight spacing)

Filters

UseReboundFilter: false ✅ (no rebound confirmation)

ReboundOnlyFirstEntry: (ignored if rebound filter is OFF)

Take-profit behavior (satellites)

SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20 (base)

UseTieredSatelliteTP: true

TierTP_Factor: 0.12

TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50

Safety / protections (recommended to keep ON)

MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70 (or stricter depending on broker)

UseDropFilter: true

Rollover new-entry block: active internally (23:50–00:10 server time)

UseEntryCooldownAfterTP / ShowWAIT: true

Tip: If you want even more frequent partial closes, you can experiment with the satellite TP values. Always test on demo first and watch how positions accumulate during trending moves.

When this mode can work well

When Gold price is moving actively but not trending strongly in one direction

When you want more frequent individual satellite take-profits

When you can monitor risk (or use conservative limits)

When to avoid it

During major news / extreme volatility

When Gold is in a strong one-way trend

If your account size / leverage cannot handle faster accumulation

Notes & risk disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Grid/averaging-style systems can accumulate positions during strong directional moves.

This blog post and video are for educational purposes. Please use Strategy Tester and demo testing before live trading, and adjust settings for your broker conditions and account size.

Video link again

📺 https://youtu.be/t5r2zBQz5Bo

If you try this preset, feel free to share your results and broker conditions (spread, symbol name, leverage), because Gold execution environments vary a lot.