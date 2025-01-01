DocumentaçãoSeções
SetExpertMagicNumber

Define a ID do expert.

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
   ulong  magic      // ID
   )

Parâmetros

magic

[in]  Nova ID do expert.

Valor de retorno

Nenhum.