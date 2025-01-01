ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetExpertMagicNumber 

SetExpertMagicNumber

エキスパートアドバイザー ID(識別子）を設定します。

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
  ulong  magic      // 識別子
  ）

パラメータ

magic

[in]  新しいエキスパートアドバイザー ID

戻り値

なし