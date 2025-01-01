DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeSetExpertMagicNumber 

SetExpertMagicNumber

Setzt die Identifikator von Expert Advisor

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
   ulong  magic      // Identifikator
   )

Parameter

magic

[in]  Die neue Expert Advisor ID

Rückgabewert

Nichts.