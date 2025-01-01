문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetExpertMagicNumber 

SetExpertMagicNumber

엑스퍼트 ID 설정.

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
   ulong  magic      // ID
  \)

매개변수

magic

[in]  새 엑스퍼트 ID.

값 반환

없음.