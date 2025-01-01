DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeSetExpertMagicNumber 

SetExpertMagicNumber

Uzmanın tanımlayıcısını ayarlar.

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
   ulong  magic      // tanımlayıcı
   )

Parametreler

magic

[in]  Uzmanın yeni tanımlayıcısı.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.