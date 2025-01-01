문서화섹션
SetDeviationInPoints

허용된 편차를 설정하기.

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
   ulong  deviation      // 편차
  \)

매개변수

편차

[in]  허용된 편차(점 단위).

값 반환

없음.