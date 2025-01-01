DokümantasyonBölümler
SetDeviationInPoints

İzin verilen sapma değerini aayarlar.

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
   ulong  deviation      // sapma
   )

Parametreler

deviation

[in]  İzin verilen sapma değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.