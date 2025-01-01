DocumentazioneSezioni
SetDeviationInPoints

Imposta la deviazione consentita.

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
   ulong  deviation      // deviazione
   )

Parametri

deviation

[in]  Deviazione consentita.

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.