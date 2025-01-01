ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetDeviationInPoints 

SetDeviationInPoints

許可された偏差を設定します。

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
  ulong  deviation      // 偏差値
  ）

パラメータ

偏差

[in]  許可された偏差値

戻り値

なし