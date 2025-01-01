DokumentationKategorien
SetDeviationInPoints

Setzt die zulässige Abweichung.

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
   ulong  deviation      // Slippage
   )

Parameter

deviation

[in]  Die zulässige Abweichung in Punkten.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.