ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathArccos 

MathArccos

Рассчитывает значение функции arccos(x) для элементов массива.

Версия с записью результатов в новый массив:

bool  MathArccos(
   const double&   array[],    // массив значений
   double&         result[]    // массив результатов
   )

Версия с записью результатов в исходный массив:

bool  MathArccos(
   double&         array[]    // массив значений
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений.   

result[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

array[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.