ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathArcsin 

MathArcsin

Рассчитывает значение функции arcsin(x) для элементов массива.

Версия с записью результатов в новый массив:

bool  MathArcsin(
   const double&  array[],   // массив значений
   double&        result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Версия с записью результатов в исходный массив:

bool  MathArcsin(
   double&        array[]    // массив значений
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений.   

result[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

array[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.