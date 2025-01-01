ДокументацияРазделы
MathCumulativeMax

Формирует массив с накопленными максимальными значениями.

Версия с записью результатов в новый массив:

bool  MathCumulativeMax(
   const double&  array[],   // массив значений
   double&        result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Версия с записью результатов в исходный массив:

bool  MathCumulativeMax(
   double&        array[]    // массив значений
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений. 

result[]

[out] Массив выходных значений. 

array[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.