MathQuickSortAscending

Функция для одновременной восходящей сортировки массивов array[] и indices[], использущая алгоритм QuickSort. 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
   double&  array[],     // массив значений
   int&     indices[],   // массив индексов
   int      first,       // начальное значение
   int      last         // конечное значение
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in][out] Массив для сортировки. 

indices[]

[in][out] Массив для сохранения индексов исходного массива.

first

[in] Индекс элемента, с которого нужно начать сортировку.

last

[in] Индекс элемента, на котором нужно закончить сортировку.