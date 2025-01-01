ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathPow 

MathPow

Рассчитывает значение функции pow(x, power) для элементов массива. 

Версия с записью результатов в новый массив:

bool  MathPow(
   const double&  array[],    // массив значений
   const double   power,      // степень
   double&        result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Версия с записью результатов в исходный массив:

bool  MathPow(
   double&        array[],    // массив значений
   const double   power       // степень
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений.   

result[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

array[]

[out] Массив выходных значений.   

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.