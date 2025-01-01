ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathStandardDeviation 

MathStandardDeviation

Рассчитывает стандартное отклонение элементов массива.

double  MathStandardDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // массив значений
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений. 

Возвращаемое значение

Стандартное отклонение.