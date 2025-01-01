ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathCorrelationSpearman 

MathCorrelationSpearman

Рассчитывает коэффициент корреляции Спирмена.

Версия для работы с массивами вещественных значений:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const double&  array1[],  // первый массив значений
   const double&  array2[],  // второй массив значений
   double&        r          // коэффициент корреляции
   )

Версия для работы с массивами целочисленных значений:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const int&     array1[],   // первый массив значений
   const int&     array2[],   // второй массив значений
   double&        r           // коэффициент корреляции
   )

Параметры

array1[]

[in] Первый массив значений. 

array2[]

[in] Второй массив  значений. 

r

[out] Переменная для записи коэффициента корреляции.

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.