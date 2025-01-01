ДокументацияРазделы
MathGammaLog

Вычисляет значение логарифма гамма-функции для вещественного аргумента x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // аргумент функции
   )

Параметры

x

[in]  Вещественный аргумент функции. 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение логарифма функции.