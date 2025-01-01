DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el modo de trading en formato cadena.

string  TradeModeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Modo de trading en formato cadena.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.