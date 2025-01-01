DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoTradeModeDescription 

TradeModeDescription

Obtém o modo de negociação como uma string.

string  TradeModeDescription() const

Valor de retorno

Modo de negociação como uma string.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.