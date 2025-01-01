DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoTradeModeDescription 

TradeModeDescription

İşlem modunu dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  TradeModeDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde, alım-satım modu.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.