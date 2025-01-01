DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la modalità di trade sotto forma di stringa.

string  TradeModeDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Modalità di trade, come stringa.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.