MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeModeDescription 

TradeModeDescription

取引モードを文字列として取得します。

string  TradeModeDescription() const

戻り値

文字列としての取引モード

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。