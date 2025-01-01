DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la descripción del modo de swap en formato cadena.

string  SwapModeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Descripción del modo de swap en formato cadena.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.