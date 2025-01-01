DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la descrizione della modalità di swap sotto forma di stringa.

string  SwapModeDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Descrizione della modalità di swap come stringa.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.