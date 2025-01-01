DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSwapModeDescription 

SwapModeDescription

Swap hesaplama modunu dizgi biçiminde alır

string  SwapModeDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde swap hesaplama modu.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.