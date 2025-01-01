문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSwapModeDescription 

SwapModeDescription

스왑 모드 설명을 문자열로 가져오기.

string  SwapModeDescription() const

값 반환

문자열의 스왑 모드 설명.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.