文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoSwapModeDescription 

SwapModeDescription

获取掉期利率的计算模式的字符串描述。

string  SwapModeDescription() const

返回值

掉期利率的计算模式的字符串描述。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。