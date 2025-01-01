DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

Obtiene el nivel de stop mínimo de las órdenes (en puntos).

int  StopsLevel() const

Valor devuelto

Nivel de stop mínimo de las órdenes (en puntos).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.