MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

注文の最小限のストップレベルを取得します（ポイント単位）。

int  StopsLevel() const

戻り値

注文の最小限のストップレベル

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。