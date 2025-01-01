DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

Obtém o nível de stop mínimo para as ordens (em pontos).

int  StopsLevel() const

Valor de retorno

O nível de stop mínimo para as ordens (em pontos).

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.