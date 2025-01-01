DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die minimale Distanz für Ordern in Punkten.

int  StopsLevel() const

Rückgabewert

Die minimale Distanz für Ordern in Punkten.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.