文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

获取订单距现价的最小距离 (以点数为单位)。

int  StopsLevel() const

返回值

订单距现价的最小距离 (以点数为单位)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。