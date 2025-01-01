DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

Emirler için puan bazında minimal stop seviyesini alır.

int  StopsLevel() const

Dönüş değeri

Emirler için puan bazında minimal stop seviyesi.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.