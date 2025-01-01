DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrdersVolume 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

Ottiene l'attuale volume di ordini di Buy.

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

Valore di ritorno

Corrente volume di ordini di Buy.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.