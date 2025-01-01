DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém o atual volume de ordens de compra.

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

Valor de retorno

Volume atual de ordens de compra.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.