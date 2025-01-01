ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrdersVolume 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

現在の買い注文のボリュームを取得します。

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

戻り値

現在の買い注文のボリューム

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。