文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrdersVolume 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

获取多头订单的当前交易量。

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

返回值

多头订单的当前交易量。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。