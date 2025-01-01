DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfo 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

Obtiene el volumen actual de las órdenes de compra.

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen actual de las órdenes de compra.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.