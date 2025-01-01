DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrdersVolume 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

Erhält das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf-Ordern im Moment.

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

Rückgabewert

Das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf-Ordern im Moment.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.